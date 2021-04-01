We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to take ‘proper time off’ to spend time as a family when their second child is born in the Summer.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post on Valentine’s day. The couple confirmed they are set to welcome a baby girl during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry are now said to be planning to take ‘proper time off’ when their baby is born, to spend more time together as a family. This decision comes after the pair stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California.

A source told Vanity Fair that the couple both want to take time out when their daughter arrives.

They said, “It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives.”

Meghan has already started planning sweet ways to bond with her daughter when she is born.

Video of the Week

Their baby girl is due in the next few months and sources have revealed Meghan is planning a home birth at their new LA mansion. She had planned to have Archie by home birth at Frogmore Cottage but was advised not to by doctors and gave birth at The Portland Hospital in London.

Speaking to Oprah, they revealed how delighted they are for Archie to have a little sister.

Harry said, ‘To have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.”