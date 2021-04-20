Has Prince Harry left the UK and when is he flying back to LA?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Has Prince Harry left the UK following Prince Philip's funeral and when is he flying back to LA?

Prince Harry returned to the UK for the first time since officially stepping back from royal life and starting a new life with Meghan Markle and their son Archie in the family’s new LA home.

After it was announced by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, had died aged 99, he flew home to Windsor to self-isolate ahead of the service which was only attended by 30 guests.

While it was thought that Prince Harry would have to rush home straight after the service to be with pregnant wife Meghan, who was unable to fly to England for the funeral and who made herself present at the service in a subtle way, Harry stayed for the days following the funeral to support the Queen.

Has Prince Harry left the UK?

Prince Harry has not left the UK yet according to reports and he is believed to be set to remain in Windsor to stand by the Queen for her 95th birthday tomorrow.

It’s been reported that Prince Harry has no fixed return date and a source told The Sun ahead of the funeral, “If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen’s birthday.”

Prince Harry was spotted speaking to his brother Prince William after Philip’s intimate send off and he is said to have spoken to his father Prince Charles for two hours in the hours after the funeral.

He also penned a ‘deeply personal’ note to his father before the emotional farewell.

During Harry and Meghan’s shock interview with Oprah Winfrey, he described his relationship with William as “distance” and admitted that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls when he first left his role as a senior royal.

When is Prince Harry flying back to LA?

While some reports claimed that Prince Harry would fly back to LA on Monday, there has been no conformation that he has left Windsor to head back to Meghan and Archie in the US.

If Prince Harry remains in the UK for the Queen’s birthday, he may return to LA on Thursday, however no set date for his return has been communicated publicly.

The Firm is thought to be rallying around the Queen to make sure she is not alone for her first birthday as a widow and there has been a rota drawn up so that family members can visit her on rotation.

Meghan, who is in her third trimester of her second pregnancy and was advised by doctors not to fly, is reportedly ready to ‘forgive’ the royal family and move on from tensions.

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be mourning Philip’s death, having had a close bond with him, and streamed the funeral to watch with Archie at home.