Prince Harry is said to have written a ‘deeply personal’ letter to his ‘hurt’ father Prince Charles ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral

The Duke of Sussex poured his heart out after their relationship hit rock bottom

Prince Harry wrote his father Prince Charles a ‘deeply personal’ letter before coming face to face at Prince Philip’s funeral, it’s been revealed.

The emotional letter is understood to have been written in response to the relationship with his father ‘hitting rock bottom’ following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah earlier this year.

Sources close to the Duke of Sussex, told The Mirror he was ‘forced to write letters’ to the Prince of Wales as there had been a ‘complete communication breakdown’. The letter is said to have “outlined his reasons for leaving” while promising to “respect the institution”, sources have revealed.

A royal source added, “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone. He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.”

It comes after Prince Harry accused Charles of refusing to take his calls after he stepped back from work duties as a senior member of the royal family and started a new life in LA with wife Meghan and their son Archie, one, and their second child which is yet to be born.

The two-hour special also made shock claims that a senior member of the royal family raised ‘concerns’ over what colour skin their unborn baby would have. And Harry suggested his father and brother were ‘trapped’ by the institution and couldn’t leave like he did. Claims which Prince William rejected.

The source continued, “There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral. The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn’t the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is said to have returned home to Wales where he is working from home and continuing to observe the royal mourning period which ends on Thursday.

The source added, “Harry didn’t expect everything to be completely back to normal but his feeling after seeing his family was there is a lot of ground to make up. Whether that is harder or easier to do on the other side of the world remains to be seen. There is a lot of distrust in the camp and everything is still very, very raw.”

One palace insider said Charles was hoping to see his son again after Philip’s funeral but Harry told him he wasn’t sticking around, as he is expected to fly back to America.