We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is expected to keep the memory of his late grandfather Prince Philip alive in the same way he teaches his children about their late 'Granny Diana'.



Prince William is expected to keep his grandfather Prince Philip’s memory alive with children Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis in the same way he has with his mother Diana

The Duke of Cambridge is likely to tell stories and put photos up in their family home of the late Duke of Edinburgh

In other royal news, Prince Philip made this touching pact with William and Harry at Princess Diana’s funeral

Prince William is likely to keep his grandfather Prince Philip’s memory alive by following the sweet way he teaches his children about their late grandmother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is father to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two, with wife Kate Middleton is mourning the loss of his beloved grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away on 9th April at home in Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip’s death comes just months before his 100th birthday and at a time when his great-grandchildren were just getting to know him. So it’s expected that Prince William will continue to let his memory live on in his children’s lives by telling them stories at bedtime and by putting more photos up around their home.

Prince William revealed during the Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy documentary the ways he keeps memories of his beloved mother ‘Granny Diana‘ alive in his family.

He said, “We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her,” and added, “It’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her so she cannot really provide that level of detail, so I regularly put George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives. So it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.”

And while all of William’s children and wife Kate know who Prince Philip is, it’s likely that both Kate and William will be able to share stories at bedtime – especially for youngest Prince Louis who has had the shortest time of getting to know his great-grandfather.

The grandchildren did feature as part of Prince Philip and the Queen’s 73rd wedding anniversary when a photo of the couple was shared as they admired handmade cards from George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince William thinks highly of his late grandfather – at charity polo match he reportedly summed up the Duke of Edinburgh in one word when Matt Smith who was preparing to play Prince Philip in The Crown asked if he had any advice.

William replied, “Just one word—legend!”

Prince William’s bond with his grandfather strengthened following the death of his mother Diana in 1997. During this difficult time, Philip took his two young grandsons William, then 15, and Harry, then 12 under his wing.

In her book The Diana Chronicles, author Tina Brown wrote, ‘A member of the Balmoral staff noted that Prince Philip, who had effectively lost his own mother at the age of ten when she was committed for three years to an asylum in Switzerland, was brilliantly effective with his grandsons, offering them gruff tenderness and outdoor activities like stalking and hiking to tire them out.’

Prince William is also expected to tell his children how chatting things through with his grandfather led to him staying at St Andrew’s University, even though he felt homesick, he changed the focus of his course of study.

Video of the Week

While Prince William, who has an unusual nickname for daughter Charlotte, is expected to teach them about the sweet tribute George and Louis’ name holds to their great-grandfather. Philip was raised by his uncle Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, and William showed his respect twice when he gave his first son Prince George the middle name Louis, and also named his second son Louis as well.