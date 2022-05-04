We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Kate Middleton lookalike has gone viral on Tiktok for her likeness to the Duchess after responding to a casting call for The Crown.

The Kate Middleton lookalike has caused a stir on social media due to her incredible resemblance to the future Queen Consort.

Taking to Tiktok with her striking looks, users urged her to apply to be Kate Middleton in the next series of The Crown.

TikTok may be the home of genius jean hacks and must-have luggage tips. But it seems it also offers a very useful angle for anyone trying to break into the entertainment industry.

Australian artist, Brittany Dixon, found herself in the heart of a social media frenzy over the weekend thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Kate Middleton.

Her amazing similarity to Kate sparked a flurry of calls for her to audition for the part in the Netflix hit’s sixth season, as producers announced that amateur actors are welcome to apply to play young Kate Middleton.

Brittany explained the application process in a TikTok video and revealed that she wants the part. She was encouraged to email a selfie, some personal information, and a 30-second video to the casting directors.

The Crown has been on the hunt to cast Kate, as Brittany explained,”Guys I applied! I was not expecting that video to get that much attention.

“So I did end up applying, they just wanted a selfie, some general information, and a 30 second video of me talking about something I love.

Sharing her artistic flair Brittany added, “Obviously I talked about painting, so we’ll see how it goes and if they even see it. Anyway thanks guys for being so nice, back to painting.”

Netflix posted a casting call for young actors to play Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate last month, with filming set to begin in August. Better yet, no prior professional acting experience was required.

Kate is set to have a tiny role in The Crown, which will recreate the start of her love story with Prince William while they were in Scotland together. Kate’s ‘perfect image’ will definitely help her to avoid embarrassment in the Netflix series.