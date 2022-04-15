We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton once broke a major royal rule at the Easter church service by arriving AFTER her Majesty the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got held up in traffic on the M4 at the time, making it an unavoidable error.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got held up in traffic on the M4 at the time, making it an unavoidable error.

Kate Middleton once broke a major royal rule at the Easter church service when she arrived later than the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both turned up to the 2018 service late after their chauffeur driven car got caught in traffic on the M4 on the way to Windsor. It’s understood the Cambridges had spent a few days with Kate’s family alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Kate was pregnant with son Louis at the time.

They were so late that they were forced to enter the chapel quietly after the service had started – instead of gathering outside the chapel to welcome the Queen as she arrived which is a tradition that all members of the royal family must adhere to as Queen Elizabeth II should always be the last person to arrive to royal engagements such as this.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by the Dean of Windsor The Right Reverend David Conner as they attended.

The Queen, who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year, was thought to be understanding about their lateness, as she was pictured smiling after the service.

The incident won’t happen again this year as the Queen has been forced to pull out of the annual Maundy Day church service for the first time ever following her mobility health issues which reportedly has her a wheel-chair friendly lift fitted at Balmoral.

And with reports Prince William and Kate are looking to move to Windsor, being late for church services there could be a thing of the past.

You can watch the royal family members arrive at the church for the service in 2018, with the Queen arriving before Kate Middleton and Prince William in the clip below…

The Queen recently made the decision to be permanently based at Windsor Castle following her Covid health scare recovery.