Kate Middleton showed off her adventurous side by trying the local ‘Viagra’ delicacy in the Bahamas.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to the Caribbean wrapped up, Kate Middleton declared herself to be the most adventurous of the two.

The Duchess opted to try ‘conch pistol’ a native delicacy in the Bahamas that is believed to have the same effect as Viagra.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have finished their eight-day Caribbean visit in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. After stops in Jamaica and Belize, they’ll return home from the Bahamas, their final stop on their trip.

Following a visit to the Abaco Islands to view the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, the royal couple’s activities took a humorous turn with a taste-test of traditional dishes.

Kate did not flinch when she swallowed a “strip of flesh” from the inside of a conch, which was thought to be “the conch’s male genitalia”.

Kate, never one to shy away from a challenge, tipped her head back as she ate the conch, and the crowd cheered while William smiled with love and support.

Kate emphasised, “I’m a little bit more adventurous than William is,” as William added in disbelief, “I can handle it.”

Kate then mentioned that she had previously tasted conch fritters but hadn’t had the chance to try conch salad. The owner of the ‘Kow Conch Stall,’ Jade ‘Kow’ Adderley, then invited the royal’s help in making a salad together.

As Jade publicly admitted, that the moment was memorable, adding, “She was a good helper. I’d like her to stay and help me at the stall.”

William also tried a drink called ‘Gullywash’ which is made of coconut juice and condensed milk.

The future King laughed to show his enthusiasm, “You guys talk amongst yourself I’m staying here.”

They also paid a visit to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which offers a loving home to children who are unable to live with their families.

Kate and William spent time with the children and heard from the staff about how they create a safe and secure environment for the island’s most vulnerable children.

This comes after Prince William hinted that the Duke and Duchess would back any decision made by the countries the couple visited on their tour to break away from the Royal Family.

Prince William noted the Royal Family’s relationship with the Caribbean Commonwealth republics was shifting during a speech in the Bahamas’ capital, Nassau, he added, “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures”.