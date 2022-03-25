We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been issued a stark warning about the future monarchy during their Caribbean royal tour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been told the Queen’s reign will likely never be matched.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Bahamas on day six of their week-long tour.

This royal news comes as it’s revealed the Queen ‘took Meghan Markle aside’ over row about eggs at Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced to think about the stark reality of it being unlikely that we’ll see another long reigning monarch like the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have almost come to the end of their week-long tour of the Caribbean and the Bahamas to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but as they moved on to the Bahamas to meet with Prime Minister Mr Philip Davis, they were given something to think about ahead of the future monarchy.

During their visit, Mr Davis told them, “Our best wishes are sent to the Queen, and congratulations on her Platinum Jubilee.” But he then warned, “I do not think we will see the same again,” he added, to which Prince William nodded.

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Prince Charles is next in line to the throne, followed by Prince William and Prince George in the line of royal succession.

The Prince William and Kate Middleton warning comes as the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will see a concert at Buckingham Palace as part of the four-day long festivities.

On the final leg of their tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a busy couple of days ahead. They are expected to race against each other when they take to the waters off the islands to join a regatta in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple will visit pupils at the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau and join an assembly before spending time with key workers and health care staff in the capital’s Garden of Remembrance to hear about their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

This evening (Friday, 25th March) they will attend a dinner hosted by Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith featuring community leaders and local heroes, and the duke will give a speech.

Meanwhile the Queen has resumed her duties following reports she is using a wheelchair amid cancelled engagements, and she welcomed a teapot making company to Windsor Castle where she was shown the new collection of enamel and fine bone china artefacts from HalcyonDays_UK, to commemorate their 70th anniversary.

And fans have praised how great she’s looking.

One fan wrote, “She is looking great❤️❤️👏👏”

Another fan commented, “How lovely. Her Majesty looks well.”

And a third supporter wished, “Endless love to Her Majesty ♥️♥️♥️ long live Queen Elizabeth II 👏”