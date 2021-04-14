We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton's dressmaker has revealed the time she tripped over Prince Philip as a child.

Kate Middleton’s dressmaker has recalled the time she tripped over Prince Philip while on holiday

Chloe Savage helped make the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress and has opened up on the time she bumped into the Duke of Edinburgh as a little girl

This royal news comes as its reported Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh title will be handed to another royal but not before this key moment

Kate Middleton’s dressmaker has revealed she once tripped over Prince Philip while on a beach in Barbados.

Chloe, who was just aged six at the time, ran into the Duke decades earlier as she was chasing pigs on a beach whilst holidaying in the Caribbean with her family.

The dressmaker who did the embroidery work on both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s iconic wedding dresses told Insider about her first encounter with the royal.

“We were chasing piglets, I can’t remember why, and I fell and he picked me up, dusted me off, put me on my feet, and said, ‘Pigs went that way,'” Chloe recalled. “Being only a child, I hadn’t a clue who he was,” she added.

Chloe explained how Prince Philip was on the Caribbean island to visit her uncle Richard, who ran the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme in Barbados.

The initiative was created in 1956 by the Duke and was aimed at challenging “young people in Great Britain and other parts of the Commonwealth to attain standards of achievement and endeavor in a wide variety of active interests,” according to the royal family’s Instagram page.

Prince Philip died aged 99, on Friday 9th April, Buckingham Palace confirmed. And as tributes pour in from politicians, the public, and those who knew him well, it’s been pointed out that the Queen will complete her reign in the same sad way as great grandmother Queen Victoria after Philip’s funeral.

Speaking of the Duke, Chloe added, “He found his own path, and created a role of his own.”

Video of the Week

And some years after that chance encounter, Chloe happened to cross royal paths again when she was involved in the making of the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress and even met the ‘normal’ royal during dress fittings. Chloe helped appliqué all the lace to Kate’s gown and shoes, and also worked on her blue silk and white lace garter. She also helped with the embroidery on Meghan’s 16-foot veil.

Chloe revealed, “She’s so incredibly normal. Where I live in Bristol isn’t far from Prince Charles’ estate, and he has a reputation for being uppity. But Kate is so normal.”