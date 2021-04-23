We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal family is said to have suspended talks with Prince Harry and Meghan for this reason

The Royal Family has been warned to suspend talks with Prince Harry and Meghan over a leak warning from a royal expert, it’s been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in communications with the royal family in a bid to heal the fall-out following the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview

This royal news comes as it’s revealed Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell shares heartbreaking reality of returning home for Prince Harry

The Royal Family is understood to have suspended talks with Prince Harry and Meghan after Buckingham Palace aides were reportedly concerned about the leaking of information on the Sussex side.

Prince Harry met up with Prince Charles and his brother Prince William for the first time since the Harry and Meghan bombshell interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey aired when he attended his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

But while Prince Charles had hoped the two brothers could heal their rift, Prince Harry returned to LA to be reunited with his wife Meghan and their son Archie, one, and their unborn baby just days after the service, leaving little time to talk.

And it’s now claimed that because several stories have surfaced about Prince Harry’s secret meetings with the Queen and how he broke the ice with William, shortly after Harry touched down in America, ‘The Firm’ fear private information from any future royal chats will be leaked to the public.

As a result, no “meaningful conversations” have taken place since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last week, according to The Sun.

Video of the Week

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Angela Levin told the Sun she believes the Royal family would be “crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry”, and explained, “In no time it would be out in magazines and on social media. Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world. They are obsessed with global. They should actually just continue their lives. People don’t need to know exactly what they are doing.”

She added, “They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day.”