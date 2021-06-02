We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton's uncle has revealed the real reason the Duchess of Cambridge could struggle to unite Prince William and Harry.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith fears his niece will struggle to untie Prince William and Harry if the Duke of Sussex continues to be ‘self-induldent’.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been playing peacemaker between the brothers following the fall-out from the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Kate Middleton’s uncle has broken his silence over the ‘royal rift’ which has seen Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship strained.

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on the difficulties his niece Kate is having when trying to unite the two brothers as she plays ‘peacemaker’ following the fall out from Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Gary, 56, is brother to Kate’s mother Carole and has revealed the ways in which the Duchess of Cambridge is trying to bring the two brothers closer together. But he admits he fears there’s one thing that could stop them from re-building bridges altogether.

“If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can,” he said. “Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can… she’s trying to mediate,” he told Closer magazine.

However, he explained how things needed to change for the better. “The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild.”

He added, “If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful.”

Gary saw how Kate was trying to improve relations between the brothers at Prince Philip’s funeral in April. After it’s revealed Prince Harry was ‘afraid’ to return to the UK. And the trio used to be a close unit and this is something that is making Kate try to see what she can do to make things right.

He added that while he is ‘sorry’ that Harry believes he’s had a tough time, he can see from Kate that she is ‘very happy’ being part of the Royal Family, and is doing a great job while constantly ‘under a microscope’.