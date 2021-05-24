We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has spoken of being ‘afraid’ to return to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last month as he shared how he used skills learnt in therapy to cope.

Prince Harry has revealed he felt huge trepidation when it came to returning to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral last month. The Duke of Sussex is living in the US after he and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

It’s understood that the funeral marked the first time he had reunited with his family in person for over a year. There had been speculation over whether Meghan would join him, though she was reportedly advised against flying by her doctor due to her pregnancy.

Instead, Harry, who could still be king, arrived back in the UK alone in time to self-isolate prior to the service.

Now he has revealed that he was “afraid” to come back as it would mean facing cameras and anxiety once again. He recently gave a joint interview with Oprah Winfrey to promote their new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, which focuses on mental health. It was during this interview that Harry told The Associated Press how much returning to the UK worried him.

“I was worried about it, I was afraid,” he stated, before reportedly explaining he used coping skills learnt in therapy to work through his trepidation.

“It definitely made it a lot easier, but the heart still pounds,” Harry shared.

Harry’s return to the UK came just months after his and Meghan’s shocking “tell-all” interview with Oprah aired. Here Harry claimed that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls after they revealed their intention to step back and described his father and Prince William as “trapped” in the institution.

The astonishing revelations have led to rumors of tension between the Sussexes and The Firm. Though after Prince Philip’s funeral service, Harry and William were observed talking together.

Video of the Week

It’s been suggested that Harry and William “broke the ice” ahead of their reunion for an unveiling of a memorial statue of Princess Diana this summer.

In The Me You Can’t See, Harry bravely opened up about the trauma of losing his mother, describing the ‘out of body’ experience he had at her funeral. He also spoke of the importance of making your voice heard.

“The only way to free yourself and break out is, to tell the truth,” Prince Harry powerfully declared.