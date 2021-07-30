We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Today is a special one for The Queen and her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, as she is celebrating her 10th anniversary with her husband Mike Tindall.

The couple Queen’s eldest granddaughter and her rugby star husband, who recently welcomed their third child, Lucas, married on the 30th of July 2011, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. Zara and Kate Middleton share a special connection, as Prince William and Kate also celebrated their 10th anniversary this year.

Mike and Zara now share three children together, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and baby Lucas.

Zara has previously shared the special bond that she and her grandmother, the Queen, share.

Zara explained that she always gets Her Majesty’s “good look” as opposed to her firmer, more reserved expression given to the rest of the Queen’s grandchildren.

Speaking on the Queen and Olympic silver medal winner Zara’s close bond, royal expert, Ingrid Steward revealed that the two of them are believed to have a “tighter” relationship than Her Majesty has with her other grandkids.

“The Queen has always adored Zara and is so proud of her riding success,” Ingrid told the Mirror.

“They have a lot in common as they talk about horses and the Queen has invested in several horses for her.”

Mike Tindall has also previously shared a glimpse into his and Zara’s relationship with the monarch. Talking on the House of Rugby podcast, he explained that after Zara suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2016, the Queen was one of her main comforts.

Mike recalled that on Christmas day at Sandringham, the Queen did not attend church and instead stayed at Sandringham with the couple and the three of them had a private service together.

This bond is only set to get stronger, as the royal family has rallied to support the Queen, after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Mike has previously called the Queen “amazing” and praised her for ‘leading by example,’ at Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this year.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike said, “My love for the Queen was even better, she sat there completely on her own.

“She separated herself. She knew this is what the world is right now, and thought I’m going to lead by example. She’s amazing, literally amazing.”