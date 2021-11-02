Meghan Markle’s adorable gesture to her Suits co-stars on set

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle’s adorable gesture to her co-stars on the set of Suits has been revealed.

Meghan Markle’s super sweet gesture to her Suits co-stars has been revealed by one of her former colleagues.

Suits creator Aaron Korsch recently shared what he admired most about the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter, revealing details of Meghan’s kind nature during her time on the show.

In other royal news, the Queen cancels further appearances after being advised to rest for two weeks.

Meghan famously played Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits before falling for Prince Harry, marrying into the royal family and ultimately stepping back as a senior royal and move to their new home in LA.

Aaron Korsch, who worked with Meghan during her seven year stint on Suits, gushed over the Duchess in a kind social media tribute to her during a Q&A.

A fan asked Aaron, “I know this might be a controversial topic but please, if you can, describe how it was to work with Meghan Markle and what are the things you loved the most about her. I’d love to know how was your experience on set with her.”

“Among other things, I loved Meghan’s enthusiasm both on set and off. She brightened the mood wherever she was,” he penned in response.

Noting the kind sign of appreciation she would make for him when they were shooting, he added, “She would always write a note after reading the season opener and finale and it always made my day. Among many other things that paints a picture…”

She confirmed her departure from the show after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017. In the season seven finale in 2018 Meghan’s character was seen on Suits for the final time.

In the episode, Rachel and her love interest Mike moved away to Seattle to open their own law firm, meaning it’s possible that the Duchess could make a reappearance on the show some day.

Opening up on her departure from Suits and leaving it behind, Meghan said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series.

“For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with Harry.”

Since returning to the US in 2020, Meghan has become a mother for a second time, welcoming her and Prince Harry’s second child, Lilibet Diana.

The pair also featured on an explosive episode with Oprah Winfrey which alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family made racial remarks concerning their son Archie.

Since starting their new California lifestyle, Meghan and Harry have signed lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and the Duchess has even released her very own children’s book called The Bench.

Last week, royal fans could spot a sign that Harry and Meghan’s love story had come full circle as she appeared in a new video to read her book aloud.