Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hinted they were set to name their daughter Lili more than three years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be thinking of the name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, a daughter, which they named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on 4th June.

And while the couple paid tribute to the Queen and also the late Princess Diana with their choice of unusual baby name, it appears they dropped a subtle hint that they would choose the moniker more than three years ago.

In 2019 Harry and Meghan, who was 24-weeks pregnant at the time with her first-born son Archie, the pair hinted at the name they would like if they were to have a daughter.

Unknowing if they were having a boy or girl, Prince Harry was heard asking one mother from the crowd of people how her daughter Lily’s name was spelled – a name which they have since called their daughter.

And it seems to decide how to spell the name had been on their mind ever since their Birkenhead visit, as the couple has since given their daughter a unique variation of the name the Duke asked about.

Meanwhile, another link to the likeable name took place even earlier, as the clue hidden in the bridal bouquet that Meghan carried at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The floral arrangement contained flowers hand-picked by Prince Harry and included scented sweet peas, jasmine and notably, lily of the valley.

And if you’re wondering where the unusual nickname Lilibet came from then it was the Queen’s own grandfather King George V, who called her Lilibet imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth.

Ever since, the name has stuck with the royal family, with Prince Philip even referring to his wife Queen Elizabeth II as Lilibet, writing to his mother-in-law after their wedding, “Lilibet is the only ‘thing’ in the world which is absolutely real to me.”

One fan wrote, ‘I read a prediction somewhere that they could use Lily for the Queen because of her childhood nickname Lilibet. And because of Meghan’s wedding bouquet being Lily of the valley. I think that’s really sweet.’