Passengers claim to have spotted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sneaking onto a commercial flight from New York to LA after facing backlash for their use of private jets.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sneaked onto a commercial flight after being labeled ‘hypocrites’ for their use of private jets.

The couple were called out after speaking about the climate crisis while using private planes to fly around the world – n ow a passenger claims to have seen the couple board a commercial flight to LA.

Prince Harry and Meghan were reportedly spotted sneaking onto a commercial flight back to their LA home, after a stint in New York City.

The Daily Mail has reported that a fellow passenger spotted the couple and posted a picture of what appears to be them, wearing face masks on the aircraft, to social media along with a caption that read, ‘Ok this might sound unbelievable and I couldn’t get a good picture and I get you can say this could literally be anyone….BUT….Prince Harry and Meghan were on our flight to LA last night!

‘We were held up for about 20 minutes from our departure time and they were snuck into the last 2 seats.’

They continued saying, ‘They have quickly whisked away and we were in shock that we were so close and breathing the same air as our beloved royals.’

This surprising sighting comes after the couple, who will not be returning to the UK for Christmas, were criticised for calling for climate change action at the Global Citizen Live Concert, then flying home on a private jet.

Private jets are notoriously bad for the environment, sparking backlash for the pair, with many branding them hypocrites.

If this sighting was in fact Prince Harry and Meghan, it would seem they have taken this criticism into consideration, opting for a busy commercial flight from NYC to LA, instead of a luxury jet.

This would set a great example for other A-listers, especially since they have been named one of the most influential people in the world.

The couple has been very vocal on the climate crisis, even pledging that their own Archewell foundation will be carbon neutral by 2030.