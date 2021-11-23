We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has admitted that she and Prince Harry chose some pretty adorable Halloween costumes for Archie and Lilibet this year, though it seems the Sussex children weren’t so convinced.

The Duchess of Sussex made a special appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday 18th November and opened up about life with her kids.

Meghan Markle revealed that Archie and baby Lilibet got dressed up for Halloween, but only for “about five minutes”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry generally prefer to keep their children out of the royal spotlight, but now the Duchess of Sussex has revealed how they spent Halloween in the US. Two-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet are two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren and after welcoming their daughter in June, Harry and Meghan have yet to share the first picture of her with the world.

As a result, fans remain eager to see their first glimpse of little Lilibet and reports have previously suggested that she could meet the Queen in a matter of weeks. Some believed Harry and Meghan were set to bring Lilibet and Archie to the UK for Christmas with the rest of The Firm.

Sadly, recent reports have indicated that they won’t be joining the Queen for her first Christmas without Prince Philip after all. Though regardless of where they will end up marking the festive season, it seems that they had an all-American Halloween this year, including adorable costumes for the Sussex kids.

As reported by Hello! magazine, Meghan revealed during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Prince Harry did have some sort of Halloween celebration at their LA home. In honor of this traditional holiday, the proud parents dressed their two children up.

The Duchess told the talk show host, “We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…”

“Not even five minutes,” Ellen declared, having reportedly been there to celebrate the holiday with the Sussexes. “Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on, but Lili was a skunk.”

Following this, Meghan shared that Lilibet, who was just under five months old at the time, was not just any old skunk for Halloween. The mum-of-two went on to describe the outfit as being “like Flower from Bambi” – a sweet-natured and shy friend of the titular deer in the Disney movie.

And this wasn’t the only adorable insight Meghan gave into family life in LA during her interview with Ellen. She also explained that baby Lilibet is currently teething and, as well as sharing a new snap of Archie in designer wellies, revealed that he “loves being a big brother” to his baby sister.

She also reflected on the challenges of parenting two children, saying, “Suddenly we realised, oh right everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. I think they have that moment of ‘oh, this is fun, oh, this is how it is now’.”

Meghan Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to spend Thanksgiving with Archie and Lilibet in the US this year ahead of Christmas celebrations.