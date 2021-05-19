Meghan Markle’s ‘environmentally conscious’ diet for baby Archie revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle reportedly cooks clean and vegan meals for her son Archie and tries to be as environmentally conscious as she can.



Archie recently turned two and it’s thought that Meghan and Harry will also raise their daughter on a mainly ‘plant-based’ diet.

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their second child in February and confirmed the unborn royal tot is a baby girl, making baby Archie a big brother.

After stepping back from royal duties and moving to their LA home, sources report that Archie eats mainly vegan meals.

A source told OK!, “Meghan is an environmentally conscious person and she wants to raise Archie and her future daughter to be the same.

“Whenever possible, Meghan creates plant-based, brightly coloured dishes for Archie as opposed to anything meat or fish-based. He loves it.”

Meghan has revealed she is already planning sweet bonding sessions to have with her daughter. Though she has faced some sad news when she decided not to have a baby shower.

In CBS documentary, ‘Meghan and Harry Plus One’, Meghan’s makeup artist Daniel Martin shared more insight into the Sussex’s clean eating, saying, “I’m sure Archie is going to be raised clean and green. Meghan loves to cook – eating organic whenever she can.’

“I totally see her making her own baby food.”

Harry also let slip some insight into Archie’s diet when he told James Cordon on the Late Late Show that their little one is a huge fan of waffles, after his great-grandmother, the Queen, gave him a waffle-maker for Christmas last year.

He revealed, “Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it.

“Now I have waffles for breakfast. Bit of yoghurt, bit of jam on top. Berries maybe, a little bit of honey, a little bit of syrup.”