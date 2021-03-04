We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has told Oprah Winfrey that she and Prince Harry can't remain 'silent' while the Royal Family is 'perpetuating falsehoods' about them.

Meghan Markle has said she can't remain silent while the royal family is helping to 'perpetuate falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry.

A new clip from Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview has been released after Buckingham Palace confirmed that they’re set to investigate claims Meghan ‘bullied’ Kensington Palace staff.

In a new clip shared from her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah, which is set to air in America this Sunday and in the UK on Monday, Meghan expresses how she is not prepared to hold back on her experiences within royal life.

In the 30-second teaser video released by CBS, Oprah asks Meghan, “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child, responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

“And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

The release of the new clip comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that they are to investigate bullying allegations made against Meghan before she and Harry stepped back from royal life.

Claims that the duchess drove two royal aides out of their jobs at Kensington Palace back in 2018 came to light yesterday in a report by The Times, with Meghan sharing a statement in response later.

Now, Buckingham Palace has vowed to look into the claims made by Meghan and Harry’s former communications advisor Jason Knauf.

The complaint reportedly claimed Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member”.

Aides also reportedly accused Meghan of “emotional cruelty and manipulation”.

In a statement, the Palace said, “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.