Kate Middleton wowed in a gorgeous white blazer and dress as she thanked supporters for their help with a project close to her heart.

Kate Middleton wowed fans as she attended an event for her Hold Still project, in a stunning white blazer and white dress.

Kate launched the photography project in 2020, focussing on the UK in lockdown. An exhibition was launched featuring the photos, and a book was published, titled, ‘Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation.’

A series of pictures were posted to the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram account, and Kate personally thanked the partners and supporters for helping the project come to life.

This comes just days after fans praised Kate for showing ‘no fear’ and being so ‘down to earth’ as she spent the day cycling and abseiling with RAF Air Cadets.

Kate looked incredible in a white, chiffon dress, which she paired with a fitting, belted white blazer. Kate recently treated us to another stunning look when she was seen for the first time in two months, in a £1000 outfit.

Fans were quick to swoon over her stunning outfit choice.

One wrote, ‘She’s so gorgeous 😍❤️🥰.’

Another commented, ‘A brand new outfit! She looks gorgeous!’

The caption of the post read, ‘Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality! 📸It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it…

‘It was made possible by so many partners – @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk – to name just a few, and what’s more remarkable is how it was all orchestrated from kitchen tables and spare bedrooms!’

She continued, ‘The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country who took time to share their experiences of lockdown. Without them, the project really would not have been possible.’