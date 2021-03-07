We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen will reportedly get a breakfast briefing on Monday morning from palace aides planning on staying up all night to gather details from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Palace aides could stay up all night to prepare a report to give to the Queen in a breakfast briefing on Monday morning

It is thought they have secured a stream to watch the interview live

It follows royal news that Prince William and Kate “remain hopeful” of a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan

Royal fans in the UK will have to wait until Monday at 9pm to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on ITV.

But, it is thought the Queen will be briefed on all the details from the couple’s shock interview at a Monday morning breakfast briefing, as palace aides vow to stay up through the night to gather details on the contents of the interview.

According to the Mail Online, palace aides have secured a live stream to watch the explosive interview live on CBS at 5pm Los Angeles time, which is 1am UK time.

The Queen will likely receive a summing up of Harry and Meghan’s comments and a report is also expected to be made to Prince Charles, who remains in lockdown at Highgrove with Duchess Camilla.

While it remains unprecedented times for the royal family, with Meghan and Harry’s interview being described as “disrespectful” to the Firm, the Queen has insisted the couple remain much-loved members of the royal family.

Last month it was announced that the couple – who recently moved to Santa Barbara – would not return to the UK as working royals, leaving the Queen no other choice but to strip Harry of his military titles and the couple of their royal patronages.

The 94-year-old Monarch described being “saddened” by the situation, but wished nothing but the best for the couple.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

Video of the Week

Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”