Meghan Markle chose to wear a stunning wedding throwback piece of jewellery as she and Prince Harry made a significant appearance in New York.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot three years ago in a magnificent ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Now the Duchess of Sussex has re-worn her wedding earrings during her and Prince Harry’s first joint in-person appearance since their daughter was born.

Meghan Markle has showcased an element from her wedding outfit as she and Prince Harry stepped out in New York this week. This significant appearance marked the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended an in-person joint engagement since they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in June. The family are based at their LA home, where Harry and Meghan settled after they “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm last year.

Now the Sussexes have traveled to New York, where they met with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul, with whom they visited One World Trade Centre. This was built after the attacks on the World Trade Centre buildings on September 11th 2001.

For this deeply poignant visit, Meghan wore an effortlessly elegant all-black black outfit, including a turtle neck jumper, flared trousers and a long coat.

Opting to keep the look simple and understated, the Duchess, who recently showed her incredible bond with her children Archie and Lilibet with two stunning Zodiac necklaces, wore very little jewellery.

Though the pieces she did wear likely means a great deal to her, as Meghan was pictured wearing a pair of stud earrings that she’d previously worn on her wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan got married back in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel, the same venue where Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding was held just months later.

The Sussexes’ magnificent day was watched by delighted royal fans across the world and though there were likely many small things that you might have missed from their wedding, her beautiful earrings were a very memorable outfit touch.

As reported by People, the earrings are from Cartier and are made of white gold with diamonds. And this is not the only occasion Meghan has re-worn them since her and Harry tied the knot.

In the official family pictures taken at the couple’s now two-year-old son Archie’s christening, Meghan can also be seen wearing these studs. Her choice to wear them again here could perhaps be seen to reflect the significance of this New York visit to Meghan. Whilst they also no doubt act as a lovely reminder of her and Prince Harry’s big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s East Coast visit comes just a week after they were named two of the world’s most influential people by the TIME 100. Whilst in New York, Prince Harry and Meghan are also set to attend Global Citizen Live on Saturday in Central Park.