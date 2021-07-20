We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke is releasing a tell-all memoir which is expected to reveal more ‘truths’ on the royal family and about his upbringing.

Prince Harry received a stark warning from a royal expert that he might have to repay Prince Charles the ‘substantial sum’ his father gave him to start a new life living in LA.

When the Duke stepped down as senior royals, he and Meghan were stripped of their official titles but in order to give his son a chance at setting up a new life for himself and his wife in America, Prince Charles reportedly gave Harry some funds from his Duchy estate.

Earlier this year Clarence House confirmed Harry and Meghan received a “substantial sum” from Charles until last summer. And it is claimed that this cash was used to purchase a new home in Santa Barbara and he used the cash he inherited from his mother to pay for security to protect his family – wife Meghan, son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet Diana, aged one month when he was cut off financially.

But since news of the bombshell book, which is expected to be released in late 2022, Royal author and expert Robert Jobson took to Twitter to blast the Duke of Sussex for selling rights to his autobiography for a reported $20m – of which the whole sum is expected to be donated to charity.

He tweeted, ‘Talk of a $20million advance for Prince Harry’s memoir (with profits going to charity). Will the prince refund his dad the money he gave him to set himself up in America before trashing him in his book I wonder?’

Prince Harry has already spoken about his relationship with his father Prince Charles since he quit the UK, admitting his father had ‘stopped taking his calls‘. And claimed “my family literally cut me off financially” in “the first quarter of 2020” – which relates to the first quarter of the financial year (April to June) and not the calendar year (January to March).

Despite reportedly upsetting the Queen with his comments on Prince Charles’ parenting, Prince Harry is expected to go into details about his upbringing as a prince and it could leave several members of the royal family in fear of what he might say.

It comes after Prince Harry wrote a ‘deeply personal’ letter to Charles before attending Prince Philip’s funeral.