Prince George’s latest public appearance delighted fans but his loyalties were likely left divided by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s prestigious roles.

Prince George accompanied his parents to watch England vs Wales at Twickenham during the highly-competitive Six Nations 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were both there as royal rugby Patrons and with their support given to opposing sides, their young son was left in the middle.

Much to the excitement of sporting and royal fans alike, the Cambridges attended the England vs Wales match at Tottenham on February 26th as Kate made her first appearance to watch England play since she replaced Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. The Rugby Football Union is the national governing body for rugby union in England and Kate strayed from standard royal work days when she spent a day on the pitch with the England squad in the days before the tournament kicked off.

Kate looked just as thrilled to be able to watch them in action on Saturday as they played their way to a 23-19 victory over Wales. She was joined by Prince William and the couple’s eldest child, eight-year-old Prince George. The last time he attended a public sporting event was when George was dubbed the “best bit” of the Euros final.

Sadly, it was thought that following this Prince George could be seen less as Kate and William are protective of their young son. So George’s rugby attendance was all the more thrilling, though potentially a little divisive, in light of his royal parents’ prestigious roles…

Whilst Kate’s new Rugby Football Union patronage is incredibly exciting, it does have one very unique disadvantage when it comes to her family life – it places her in direct competition with her husband. This new Royal Family rivalry sees William supporting Wales in light of his own patronage, Welsh Rugby Union, whilst his wife cheers on England.

And William and Kate’s rugby rivalry could perhaps have proved a little tricky for George. Standing between his parents as he watched the match unfold, it’s not clear who the Queen’s great-grandchild was personally supporting.

But with his mother favouring England and his father supporting Wales, George’s loyalties might not have been quite so easy to determine. According to Hello!, this was something that even his own parents remarked upon.

The publication reports that ahead of kick-off the Cambridges met with representatives from the RFU’s community and grass roots game.

When asked which side he would be supporting, George apparently shrugged his shoulders whilst his laughing father reportedly revealed there’d been quite the debate at home about it.

“It’s become quite the thing in the house,” he said, pointing to Kate before adding, “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Thankfully for Prince George, this match was the one and only time in this year’s Six Nations that his parents’ teams will play each other. However, both England and Wales have two more matches each before the final.

So if fans do get to glimpse George at a future match, it’ll certainly be interesting to see who he might be supporting overall as the tournament continues…