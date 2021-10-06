We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mike Tindall has opened up on a devastating family struggle as he shares his heartache with fans.

Mike Tindall has shared his heartache after opening up on a devastating family struggle that has spanned two decades.

The former English rugby union player, who is married to royal Zara Tindall, has spoken out on his father’s battle with Parkinson’s disease.

This royal news comes after Princess Beatrice reveals gorgeous name she has given to her baby daughter – and it’s a lovely nod to the Queen

Mike Tindall came close to tears when he opened up on the devastating impact Parkinson’s disease has had on his father.

The former English rugby union star is the son of Philip and Linda Tindall, but the family has been battling a health struggle after Mike’s father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s almost 20 years ago.

As the husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, Mike is the patron of a charity called Cure Parkinsons – which is fighting a cause close to his heart.

And in doing so he helped organise the annual Celebrity Golf Classic Day, held each year to raise vital funds and raise awareness of the condition. This year Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant, Dan Walker has gotten involved.

Speaking about his personal link to Parkinson’s, Mike explained, “My dad has had Parkinson’s [disease] for 20 years. You know, it’s been a tough road for him, especially in the last 10 years. It’s been great to be always able to put that funding into research.

“So everything that Cure Parkinsons does is purely about the research. Their sole goal is to not exist, to stop, reverse and Cure Parkinson’s ultimately it’s something that because of having to watch my dad go through it that’s something I’m more interested in, is the cure side of it, not just living with it.”

Mike, who is a father himself to daughters Mia, seven, Lena, three, welcomed son Lucas earlier this year, as he gave an update on family life. And his father’s illness is something that is bound to make him treasure his family life even more.

Around 145,000 people in the UK are helped by Cure Parkinson’s and 10 million people are affected worldwide.

Rick Lay, director of fundraising and marketing at Cure Parkinsons acknowledged all the hard work and support Mike has offered them.

He explained, “So this day, and other days like it, are fantastic for raising funds to really drive that research. Mike is fantastic for the charity, he is a brilliant patron. He’s so good at driving awareness and making things happen for us.”

He continued, “This is the pinnacle, this fantastic golf day that we’ve benefitted from for several years now is just amazing. But Mike is always willing to help whether that is jump on his bicycle and cycle a crazy distance, come and join a business meeting in the city. It’s with the backing of people like Mike that we really are able to raise awareness as well as money – two vital ingredients for the cure.”

To find out more information about Cure Parkinson’s visit their website for help and support.