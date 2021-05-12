We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan reportedly feels a sense of “responsibility” to Prince William and Prince Harry as the show moves forward to depict the loss of Princess Diana.

The Crown season 4 might have been one the most binge-watchable shows of 2020, but its portrayal of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, also led to calls for a disclaimer to be added.

One such prominent advocate for a fictional “warning” was Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, who expressed concerns that fans could mistake the fictional elements in the show for fact. Despite the criticism surrounding The Crown season 4, however, it’s not yet been confirmed whether a disclaimer will be added ahead of each episode.

Though as the show moves forward to depict one of the most devastating moments in royal history, it’s claimed that The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan feels a great “responsibility” to two royals in particular.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Edith Bowman, host of The Crown: The Official Podcast has suggested that Peter is very “conscious” about Prince William and Prince Harry as the show progresses into seasons 5 and 6.

“I’ve spoken to him about it and he’s very conscious about the responsibility he feels to Harry and William with this programme moving forward,” she claimed.

“Because what they’ve been through already has just been excruciating for two young boys and young men. He feels he has a sense of duty to them.”

It’s thought likely that The Crown season 5 will include Diana’s tragic death in 1997, as well as her divorce from Charles. Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry just 12 when they lost their mother, with Harry describing her death as leaving a “huge hole” in an emotional foreword for a new children’s book.

Video of the Week

Though the Queen has never spoken out about the show’s portrayal of her reign and family, Harry shared what he thinks of The Crown so far in a recent interview with James Corden.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” he explained.

“But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate… it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressure of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”