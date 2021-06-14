We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown had viewers hooked from the moment it landed on Netflix, but it seems there’s one Royal Family member that’s proving difficult to cast for season 5 – because of one specific problem.

The Crown may focus on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, but it’s one of Her Majesty’s royal relatives that the hit show’s bosses are reportedly struggling to cast. The Crown season 5 has not yet begun filming, but that hasn’t stopped fans eagerly speculating about the possible cast, release date and time period it will cover. With Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s early relationship taking centre stage in season 4, it’s thought that the later years of their marriage will be just as important in season 5.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan is reportedly “very conscious” of his responsibility to Prince William and Prince Harry as the show moves into the 1990s.

However, whilst fans are eager to see the new season 5 actors take on this challenging time period, there is one royal that is apparently not quite so easy to cast – for a very surprising reason!

Prince Harry, who could still be king one day, grew up in the royal spotlight. But it seems that finding the right child actor to play the Queen’s grandson in season 5 isn’t a simple process.

According to The Sun, a TV insider claimed: “Bosses have incredibly high standards when it comes to the actors they hire. So any wannabe cast member already has to tick a long line of boxes. But with the role of young Harry they wanted another crucial box ticking.

“That’s proved incredibly difficult but they’re determined to cast the right actor and are considering taking any steps necessary to make him look the part.”

The publication reports that the final “crucial box” that needs to be ticked revolves around the successful Harry actor’s hair colour.

The Duke of Sussex is known for his red locks and The Sun suggests that The Crown may have to resort to dyeing the actor’s hair so they more closely resemble the prince.

Having natural red hair requires the passing on of a recessive gene from both parents.

So it’s certainly possible that securing the perfect red-headed actor to play Harry in The Crown might have proved challenging.

Video of the Week

It’s not yet been confirmed exactly what time period and memorable royal moments The Crown season 5 might cover. With season 4 ending in 1990, however, the show’s next season is expected to move into the following decade.

It’s therefore likely that Prince Harry and Prince William will become more and more prominent as the show builds to it’s conclusion with season 6.

Until then, we’ll just have to catch up on all our favourite The Crown moments from previous seasons!