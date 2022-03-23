We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal experts say Prince Harry could be in a ‘dilemma’ over his deal with Netflix and the personal material that will be covered in Season 6 of The Crown.

This comes as the streaming platform posted a casting call for Season 6 in which they announced they were looking to cast Prince William and Prince Harry for the ages of 16- 20, after struggling to cast them for Season 5.

The appeal was shared by someone thought to be involved in casting, who tweeted the casting call notice and explained, “Its that time folks…Prince William & Harry – Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word…”

This likely means that the 5th season will detail the breakdown of Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles and her tragic death, with Season 6 focusing on the aftermath.

Now, royal author Duncan Larcombe claims this puts Prince Harry in a very difficult position, as the show will cover the most sensitive, and painful moments of his life. Despite the series’ producers previously saying that they are ‘very conscious’ of the responsibility, they have to William and Harry in portraying their ‘excruciating loss’ of their mother.

Harry has previously revealed what he really thinks about The Crown, however, the personal material in Seasons 5 and 6 may now put him in a difficult position.

Speaking about Prince Harry ‘dilemma’, Duncan told OK, “This is a real dilemma for Harry. How can you not be so upset and angry at someone cashing in on your trauma…

“Netflix can just make up conversations with the premise that it is a drama. They are basing it on history, but in order to make it something watchable they are dramatising it.”

Mr Larcombe added that Harry may even feel he needs to stay muted on the subject, thanks to his multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service.

He added, “Harry may feel contractually feel in a position to say nothing – will he feel £100 million dollars upset about it? It will be a difficult dilemma for Harry.”