Prince Charles and Jamie Oliver are working on a huge project together

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is teaming up with Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty to fight food waste, and raise awareness in schools.

Prince Charles is teaming up with Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty for a new campaign called ‘Food for the Future’.

The scheme is aimed at secondary school pupils to educate them about locally sourced food, farming, and the negative impacts of food waste.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton was seen for the first time in two months wearing a £1000 outfit .

Prince Charles, who is first in the royal line of succession, is teaming up with chef Jamie Oliver and farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty to raise awareness on food waste.

This is one of the many campaigns and patronages led by members of the Firm, Kate Middleton has recently taken on several of Prince Harry’s patronages, and Prince Charles has announced big changes to the Palaces, as he wants to open them to the public, for longer.

The project is called ‘Food for the Future’ and will be introduced into secondary schools in the South West and central Scotland.

Students will learn from Jamie and Jimmy about farming and will have hands-on experience with growing food and vegetables and learning about food processing factories. Pupils will also be taught how to make healthy, locally sourced, and low-waste meals.

In a special article for the Mirror, Princess Charles outlined the details of his new campaign.

He explained, “One of the myths about transitioning to a more sustainable way of living is that it will cost us more.“

He continued saying he wants to help in any way he can “to help the next generation see the helpful things we can all do at home that will not cost us anything. In fact, they could save us money”.

“The aim is to give them a comprehensive understanding of how our food system works and discover alternative approaches that are better for nature, people and the planet.

“I am so keen to make this happen because it is young people’s futures I am most concerned about.”