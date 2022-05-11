We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla attended the State Opening of Parliament— and a lip reader claims to have caught the heir to the throne moaning to his wife about something in particular.

Prince Charles emerged from his car, wearing his Admiral of the Fleet uniform, medals, and honour badges, with Camilla by his side to support him at the State Opening of Parliament, as he filled in for the Queen.

The pair appeared to exchange a few words of complaint as they left their car at the Sovereign’s door before heading inside.

Prince Charles filled in for the Queen, who was forced to withdraw from the official State Opening of Parliament due to mobility issues.

The heir to the throne was joined by his wife Camilla, with the future King delivering the Queen’s speech after his mother failed to attend.

The Queen announced that she would be missing from the ceremony for the first time in nearly 60 years, having regrettably opted not to attend due to her ongoing mobility issues, as advised by royal doctors.

The two looked to swap a few words when they exited their car at the Sovereign’s gate. According to a lip reader, Charles complained to his wife throughout the conversation between the two.

As they stepped out of the car, Charles is thought to have told Camilla,”Oh my word that was uncomfortable.”

Charles was spotted waving to Camilla shortly after, to tell her which side she should be standing on. Jeremy Freeman adds, as he points out where Camilla should stand, he says, “Your side.”

For the speech, Charles sat on the Consort’s throne, which had previously been sat on by his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, and which Charles has used in recent years.

A place remained next to him, under the extravagant canopy, where the Queen’s missing throne is typically placed, with the monarch’s Imperial State Crown in front on a velvet cushion.