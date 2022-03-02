We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles gave a health update on his mother the Queen and broke his silence on the Ukraine invasion during his visit to Southend yesterday.

Prince Charles has shared a reassuring update on his mother the Queen’s health after she tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of last month.

The news broke that the Queen was being monitored for any symptoms after both Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive. After her diagnosis, Her Majesty was forced to cancel several royal engagements but has been praised for her courage and ‘no fuss’ approach to her Covid battle.

Yesterday, during a visit to Southend-on-Sea, Charles gave an update on her condition.

According to Hello! when asked by Southend-on- Sea local, Janice Jacom, about her health, he said, “She is doing a lot better now – it was very mild.”

This visit was in order to officially present the Letters Patent which grants Southend-on-Sea to city status following the death of their MP David Amess.

Charles then gave a stirring speech, saying, “In the aftermath of Sir David’s brutal murder, the people of Southend-on-Sea came together in a remarkable and inspiring way to bring good out of evil. In doing so, they demonstrated a deep truth: that what matters more than any name, whether of a person or a place, is the spirit. Today, Southend becomes a city.”

He called his death an “attack on democracy” before breaking his silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said, “We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand, we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”



The Duke of Cornwall is not the first royal to comment on the developments in Ukraine. Prince Harry and Meghan also shared a powerful message to world leaders, saying they “stand with Ukraine”.