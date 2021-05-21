We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has dropped the biggest sign that he's preparing to expose even more royal bombshells as he compares himself to Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex declared ‘The only way to free yourself and break out is, to tell the truth” during his latest sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan, 39, shocked the world when they took part in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

But in the clips teasing his latest sit-down chat with the talk show host for his upcoming mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry has opened up on his ‘unresolved trauma‘.

He speaks about growing up in the royal family with his father Prince Charles and brother William and how it affected him in later years, Prince Harry told Oprah, “People who are hurt, understandably hurt, from their upbringing, their environment, what’s happened to them, what they’ve been exposed to, what they’ve seen — whatever it is — if you don’t transform, if you don’t process it, then it ends up coming out and in all sorts of different ways and you can’t control.”

And in particular, the Duke claimed he was told to grin and bear it when it came to his mental health. He explained, “I thought my family would help but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, got met with total silence or total neglect.

“Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier, but I have a hell of a lot of my mum in me. I feel as though I am outside of the system, but I’m still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is, to tell the truth.”

And Prince Harry has already started to share his side of things. Just last week he hit out at his upbringing when opened up on the ‘cycle of pain and suffering’ father Prince Charles ‘passed on’ to him while growing up. And these new revelations are unlikely to help heal the fallout after he told Oprah his father had ‘stopped taking his calls’.

Prince Harry is reported to have written a ‘deeply personal’ letter to his ‘hurt’ father Prince Charles before attending Prince Philip’s funeral. The emotional letter is understood to have been written in response to the relationship with his father ‘hitting rock bottom’.

And in these latest chats, Prince Harry has explained how he believed his upbringing made it difficult to open up. “If your parents don’t want to talk about it, and your friends can’t remind you about it, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t say, ‘Hang on a second, I may be the product of my upbringing.’

He continued, “I am one of the first people to recognize that firstly, I had a fear of — when I first went to therapy — a fear of losing. Four years of therapy for an individual that never thought that they would ever need or do therapy is … that’s a long time. I wasn’t in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about it either. That was sort of, like, squashed.”

Could there be more revelations? Watch this space…