The Duke of Cornwall is said to have named Meghan ‘Tungsten’ after royal commentators let slip the moniker.

Prince Charles has a secret nickname for Meghan Markle – and it’s not what you’d expect to be called by your father-in-law.

The Duke of Cornwall is said to have a good relationship with Meghan – even though there appear to be tensions between Prince Charles and her husband Prince Harry following their bombshell Oprah interview. At the time Harry claimed his father has stopped taking his calls and now its been revealed that Prince Charles has a secret nickname for the Duchess of Sussex.

Marie Liwag Dixon said despite the royal family not approving of Meghan and Harry quitting the royal family, Prince Charles’ nickname for the Duchess could well be considered a compliment. “This was evident in the secret nickname he reportedly had for her: ‘Tungsten'”, she said.

And added, “As royal correspondent Russell Myers revealed on Lorraine in 2019, Charles nicknamed her after the metal as ‘she is tough and unbending’. Tungsten is the strongest naturally occurring metal on the planet. That makes this a pretty neat compliment all things considered.”

It’s not unusual for royals to give each other different nicknames, last year it was revealed Prince George, Charlotte and Louis had an adorable name for Duchess Camilla and it wasn’t grandma.

Meanwhile, before Harry and Meghan moved to LA with their son Archie, two, the in-laws had been spotted chatting and laughing together at a number of official engagements before Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family. And notably, the future king walked Meghan down the aisle when Meghan and Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018.