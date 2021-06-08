We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be keeping a major detail about their daughter Lilibet a secret.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child together, on the 4th of June, in an announcement that strayed from royal tradition.

The couple also revealed the name of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, in a touching tribute to the Queen and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Though Lilibet’s name is a sentimental tribute to the Queen, she also has a lovely connection to Prince Philip. Little Lilibet is now the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and 8th in the line of succession.

The Daily Telegraph has now reported that much like with Archie, Harry and Meghan will likely be keeping the identity of Lilibet’s godparents a secret. This move reportedly breaks royal protocol, as royal baby’s godparents are usually announced to the public.

Harry and Meghan revealed in their interview with Oprah, that they were not planning on having more than two children when they confirmed the gender. Harry also shared how delighted he was to have both a son and a daughter.

In a statement on their Archewell website, announcing the birth of Lilibet they wrote, ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined.’

The royal family has sent their congratulations, the Queen said in her statement, ‘Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.’



Princess Eugenie also sent her congratulations saying, ‘Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn’t be happier for you all.’