Prince George and Princess Charlotte may play greater royal role next year

A source has claimed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be attending more royal engagements in 2021.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge are thought to have made a “surprising” decision for 2021. The royal couple are reportedly hoping that Prince George and Princess Charlotte might attend more royal engagements next year.

According to the Daily Express, Us Weekly correspondent and co-host of Royally Us Christina Garibaldi has remarked: “If you enjoyed seeing them at their recent red-carpet appearance, then you are in luck.”

She reportedly added that this is because “it seems like they will do a lot more in 2021.”

Co-host Molly Mulshine supposedly added: “Yes, apparently they are going to be attending a lot more royal engagements”. She commented that this news “is exciting but also surprising.”

Meanwhile, Ms Garibaldi spoke of how “it was so adorable seeing them out and about”. Whilst Ms Mulshine revealed her favourite public appearance by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She stated: “I think the David Attenborough video they did was a highlight”. Ms Mulshine continued: “I would love them to do more things like that.”

Why will Prince George and Princess Charlotte be attending more royal engagements in 2021?

The news came as a royal source reportedly told Us Weekly: “William and Kate have loved watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte grow and develop over the last year”.

The insider is thought to have suggested that the Duke and Duchess, “hope to be able to take the kids with them on royal engagements” next year, as long as they don’t “interfere” with their Thomas’s Battersea school schedule.

The young Cambridges attended a special pantomime performance with their parents earlier this month. Their appearance delighted royal fans, many of whom noticed a similarity between young Prince Louis and his grandfather Michael Middleton.

The family of five are thought to have spent Christmas at their Norfolk family home, Anmer Hall. This came after new restrictions placed Berkshire, where the Duchess’ parents Michael and Carole Middleton reside, in Tier 4.

It was believed that the Cambridges had previously been planning to celebrate Christmas with the Middletons.

Now we will have to wait and see if Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be attending more royal engagements in 2021.