Prince George and Princess Charlotte share an intimate bond understood by few others because of their shared experiences of royal life.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a “unique existence” thanks to their shared experiences of royal firsts and milestones.

The sibling’s bond is one understood by “few others” according to a child psychologist.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte marked another royal milestone last month by attending their great-grandfather, Prince Philip’s memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

While the royal children have made appearances at several other high-profile events, none have been as serious and somber as this one.

With the youngest of the Cambridge children, Prince Louis, noticeably absent from the event, all eyes were on Future King Prince George, eight, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, six.

Days after news emerged that Prince William and Kate will make a big parenting decision this autumn, a child psychologist has opened about the heartwarming bond these two will share thanks to their “unique existence” and shared experiences of royal life.

Dr. Alison McClymont told Express.co.uk, “Theirs is a unique existence, very few people can relate to that level of scrutiny or responsibility, so the fact that they get to do this together and to share the burden and the joy of the role, is key.

“They will have a bond that could be understood by very few others, and also a private intimacy that is probably rarely seen outside of their public roles.”

While the public are not privy to what happens behind closed doors in the Cambridge household, we do know Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly taken a “modern” parenting approach as they seek to give future king Prince George and his siblings a “normal life” despite their royal roles.

Opening up to Us Weekly on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting approach, a source is said to have described the pair as “strict but fair”.

According to the publication, the source added, “The royals are renowned for being ‘stiff upper lip’, but William and Kate have a more modern approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality.”

Whilst it seems one aspect is particularly crucial to the royal couple, as the source claimed, “Open communication is key for them. … [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place.

They added that both Prince William and Kate Middleton want their children “to express their emotions and ask questions to enable them to grow up as healthy adults”.