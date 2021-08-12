We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are two of the most high-profile students attending Thomas’s Battersea school, but they’re not the only Royal Family members there.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children are currently enjoying their school summer holidays.

They will soon return for the autumn term, where they are set to reunite with a fellow pupil some royal fans might recognise.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both currently on their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school. With plenty time to relax as a family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to have recently taken their children on a gorgeous UK staycation in the Isles of Scilly. However, after several weeks of fun and sunshine, George and Charlotte will soon be preparing to return for the autumn term where they will reunite with their school friends.

And it seems that one of them is a fellow member of The Firm, as The Mirror reports that Maud Windsor is in the same year as George. Currently 50th in line to the throne, many royal fans might just recognize Maud from several significant family events in recent years.

She is the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and granddaughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is the Queen’s cousin and has often represented her at events in the past. Maud’s mother is actor Sophie Winkleman, whilst her aunt is Claudia Winkleman, who revealed last year that she had imposter syndrome about presenting Strictly Come Dancing.

The seven-year-old is also the goddaughter of Princess Eugenie and appeared alongside Charlotte and their cousin Savannah Phillips as flower girls at Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. She has also previously acted as bridesmaid at her aunt Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding a year later.

She’s understood to be the first British royal to be born in the United States, where her parents were living in 2013. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, in California this year, creating a sweet bond between the royal cousins.

And just like both Charlotte and Lilibet, Maud’s full name, Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor, can also be seen as a sentimental gift to the Queen. But despite her strong connections within the Royal Family, Maud’s parents Lord Frederick and Sophie reportedly prefer to keep her and her younger sister Isabella out of the royal spotlight.

Though Maud Windsor will likely be looking forward to reuniting with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in private upon their return to school this September.