We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has received a very sentimental gift from her great-granddaughters in recent years and baby Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is no exception.

The Queen has been honoured in a very special way by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with the birth of their second child. The news that Harry and Meghan have welcomed their first daughter has been met with huge excitement. After announcing Meghan’s pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, the royal couple later confirmed the gender of their baby during their shocking Oprah interview and fans have been eager for their little girl to arrive ever since.

The Sussexes welcomed Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in California, where they have settled since they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

Since the news of Lilibet’s birth has been revealed, the Queen and many other royals including Prince William and Kate Middleton sent loving congratulations to the Sussex family.

Lilibet is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild and is eighth in the royal line of succession. It’s also been revealed that she was named for her great-grandmother.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales”, a statement declared.

With Lilibet’s first name, Harry and Meghan are continuing a wonderful tradition upheld by many of the Queen’s older great-granddaughters.

Video of the Week

Her Majesty has frequently been honoured over the years, with her grandchildren often choosing ‘Elizabeth’ as a middle name for their daughters. Peter Phillips’ youngest daughter Isla’s middle name is ‘Elizabeth’, as is Zara Tindall’s second daughter Lena and Prince William and Kate’s only daughter Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The only great-granddaughters who don’t have ‘Elizabeth’ as a middle name are Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall – as well as baby Lilibet, whose first name echoes the Queen’s instead.

The Queen is likely very touched by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sentimental tribute with baby Lilibet’s name.