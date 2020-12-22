We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be getting ready to release their annual festive family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to release their official festive family photo – in keeping with the traditions of past Christmas snaps.

Despite quitting the Royal family earlier this year before they set off to make a new life in America, it’s thought Prince Harry and wife Meghan along with 18-month-old son Archie, will drop a surprise snap for fans ahead of this years festivities.

‘There is this forthcoming Christmas card photo,’ said London-based Omid Scobie – co-author of bombshell biography Finding Freedom – said on his royal podcast Heirpod. ‘I believe it is on its way.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has already released their official Christmas family photo and it’s only a matter of time before brother Harry follows suit.

What was Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2019 Christmas card photo like?

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan surprised fans with a festive photo which featured their son Archie gorgeously gazing into the camera.

And with Christmas Day just around the corner, the anticipation of their 2020 celebration snap is high.

‘We’ve got them in, we’re still waiting for the Sussexes’ card. I believe it is on its way, we obviously had a real treat last year with that really cute photo of Archie,’ Omid added.

It seems the royal couple, who are currently living in their $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California with their son, will be carrying on the tradition despite stepping back as senior royals in March.

Watch this space…