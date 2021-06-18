We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Prince William will battle it out to be nominated for an Emmy award for their individual documentaries.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have both submitted entries to the first stage of the awards process which the Academy will then takes votes on before announcing official nominations.

The brothers, who are reportedly experiencing a strained relationship following Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, are set to face another battle in the coming months that will reflect on the quality of their latest projects.

But the 2021 Emmy Award Nominating Ballots will be bittersweet for the royals as one of the documentaries submitted for consideration for an Emmy nomination is the controversial Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special which has been listed in the Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Programme category.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s mental health documentary called The Me You Can’t See has also been submitted to Emmys 2021 for Outstanding hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special and various other categories including; Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Programme.

In the Apple TV+ docuseries, Prince Harry opens up about the ‘unresolved trauma’ he faced from childhood and reveals some ‘deeply personal truths’ as he and Oprah Winfrey guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.

But while it is not yet a nomination, it is considered the first step of the process and will see the Academy vote before the official nominations are announced.

Not only will it be a nail-biting wait to see if Harry is nominated, but he will also face the added pressure of waiting to see if his brother Prince Willam will be in the running for an award too after his documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All was submitted under the Emmys Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special category.

As the need to protect the environment becomes more urgent, Prince William embarks on a global mission to ensure our world is left in a better place for future generations, championing action for the natural world and showcasing pioneering local heroes.

While the brother’s documentaries aren’t listed in the same categories, it will be an anxious wait to see who gets nominated for what.

And while Harry’s wife Meghan Markle became the first royal to be submitted for Emmys consideration in 2018 for her role in US legal drama Suits, she failed to be nominated.

So there’s a lot at stake for Prince William and Harry, as should whoever gets nominated are to become history makers too.

Prince Harry just might have the advantage as his shows are down for multiple category submissions – including one with wife Meghan for Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World which was co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It has been submitted to the Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) category.

The Global Citizen campaign mobilized over $302 million in funding and over 26 million doses to provide equitable COVID vaccine access to the world’s most marginalized communities.

Prince Harry is also part of a submission to the category Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition series, for his participation in The Late Late Show with James Corden: An Afternoon with Prince Harry and it’s also down for an Outstanding Directing for a comedy series submission.

James Corden shows Prince Harry around Los Angeles, drinking tea on an open-top bus, visiting the mansion from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and running a military-style obstacle course.

The 2021 Emmy nominations will be voted on from 17th-28th June, and unveiled on 13th July 13. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Sunday, 19th September on CBS.