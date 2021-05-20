Prince Harry is set to reveal ‘deeply personal’ truths in new series

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sources claim that Prince Harry is set to reveal some ‘deeply personal’ truths in his episode of new docu-series ‘The Me You Can’t See.’

Following the bombshell claims made in Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview earlier this year, Prince Harry is set to make another groundbreaking TV appearance with Oprah.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to their new LA Home. As part of his latest solo move, Prince Harry is set to star in the AppleTV+ series, ‘The Me You Can’t See’ and he is set to open up on some incredible personal topics.

According to a royal insider, Harry will be revealing some “deeply personal” truths about his life and mental wellbeing.

A source told PageSix, “One of the episodes is very personal … deeply.”

It’s been reported that Harry will talk about ‘unresolved trauma’ in the footage of his latest sit down chat with Oprah.

The trailer for the series also shows heartbreaking footage of Princess Diana’s funeral, showing 12-year-old Harry walking alongside Prince Charles and Prince William behind his mother’s coffin.

Harry says in the trailer, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Prince Harry has recently been actively speaking about mental health, appearing on actor Dax Shepard’s Armchair Experts podcast, during which he opened up on the “cycle of pain and suffering” passed down to him from his royal roots, in comments that have reportedly had a heartbreaking impact on the Queen.

Opening up on his childhood, Harry said,“There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.”