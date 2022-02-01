We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte reportedly ‘eased tensions’ between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle after “disappointment” that they hadn’t formed a closer bond.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex might be sisters-in-law but it’s claimed that the two “hadn’t bonded” much in the early days.

According to royal biographers, it was Meghan Markle’s “adoration” of Princess Charlotte that helped bring them together.

As senior members of The Firm and sisters-in-law, many fans might’ve anticipated an incredible bond would be formed between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over the years. Despite this, they’ve been surrounded by consistent speculation about their reported distant relationship, especially when it comes to an alleged incident in the lead-up to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Whilst some reports suggested the Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears by Meghan, in the Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan claimed it was Kate who made her cry.

Despite these reports, however, it seems that any so-called tensions between the duchesses were eased, all thanks to Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte.

According to The Mirror, in their unofficial biography, Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that the duchesses weren’t close. The publication reports that the royal authors described Meghan as being “disappointed” after she realised Kate was supposedly an “extremely guarded person” with an established group of friends.

“Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends,” the authors alleged. “Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend. Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it.”

The publication adds that the biographers suggested that it was Meghan’s “adoration” of her niece which reportedly helped bring her and Kate closer.

Charlotte was a bridesmaid at the Sussexes’ wedding and before Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage and later their LA home, the couple lived at Nottingham Cottage near to the Cambridges at Kensington Palace.

It’s understood that Meghan spent a lot of time with Charlotte and her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis during this time.

Since then, Meghan has become a proud mum-of-two and Harry is said to have made a sweet gesture to Kate after Lilibet’s birth. It’s hoped that the Sussexes could fly back to the UK as a family later this year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. If they do return, this would be the first time Meghan has set foot on British soil for two years.

Either way, it’s lovely to think that Princess Charlotte could’ve once helped ease so-called ‘tensions’ between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.