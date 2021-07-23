We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George turned eight on July 22nd and the future king reportedly celebrated this milestone occasion with an adorable Zoom call with his great-grandmother the Queen.

It might seem like yesterday since Prince William and Kate Middleton introduced newborn Prince George to the world, but the future king turned 8 years old on Thursday. Now on his summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school, he had plenty of time to celebrate with his proud parents and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As royal fans might have expected, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their annual birthday snap of George this week. Since the photo’s release, Prince George has been adorably likened to William and Princess Diana. Taken by Kate, George beams at the camera as he perches on the bonnet of a Land Rover Discovery.

And whilst it’s believed that only the Cambridges celebrated George’s birthday with him this year, there’s one very important member of The Firm who’s said to have joined in the fun virtually.

The Queen reportedly made a special video call to her great-grandson and even sent him an unexpected gift. As reported by Us Weekly, an insider claimed, “The Queen Zoomed Prince George to wish him a happy birthday. She sent him a lovely gift as a surprise.”

Though it’s not known what the gift was, the insider added that George “loves his great-grandmother so much”. George, Charlotte and Louis are known to have a close bond with Her Majesty and last year, the Cambridges visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Since then, it’s understood they have not seen each other in person, though her birthday Zoom and gift to George certainly showcases their strong relationship. And it wasn’t the only “surprise” he received this year, as William and Kate are said to have chosen a very appropriate cake.

“Kate and William surprised George with a football cake,” the source alleged to Us Weekly. “He received lots of lovely presents — a nature explorer set and a cool watch!”

This brilliant cake theme comes just weeks after fans dubbed a video of Prince George the “best bit” of the recent Euros final. Whilst Kate Middleton’s love of the outdoors, showcased in her 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show Back to Nature Garden, seems to have passed to her son given the choice of a nature explorer set.

It’s lovely to think of Prince George trying out his new gifts during his summer break!