Prince Harry will be unable to participate in his beloved grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in the same way as Prince William because of a sad loss earlier this year.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, April 17th.

Due to a particularly meaningful loss earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex will not be able to take part in the funeral service in the same way as his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry returned to the UK without his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in order to join the royal family in mourning for his grandfather Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who had been married to the Queen for over seven decades, passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle last week.

Though his death will not change the line of succession, it has changed the royal family, sometimes called The Firm, immeasurably.

After stepping back as senior members of the royal family last year, Prince Harry and Meghan have settled in their new LA home and are currently expecting their second child.

It is reportedly because of Meghan’s pregnancy that she will not attend Prince Philip’s funeral alongside her husband, as she was advised against traveling by her doctor.

But whilst Harry has returned and will quarantine ahead of the funeral this weekend, he will not be able to take part in the funeral in the same way as his older brother, Prince William.

This is because following his and Meghan’s confirmation that they would not be returning as working royals, Harry permanently lost his remaining honorary military titles. This includes Captain General of the Royal Marines – a title previously held by Prince Philip himself.

It was reported that Harry was particularly devastated by these significant losses and had hoped to retain some of his military titles.

As a result of this loss, it’s thought that Harry will not be entitled to wear military uniform to Philip’s funeral. Nor will he be able to salute. According to protocol, retired service personnel are permitted to wear their medals at official engagements once they have left the military, but not their uniform. Whilst only those wearing a military headdress are allowed to salute.

It’s understood that Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward will all be wearing military dress to the funeral, unlike Harry, and so will able to carry out this important act.

Harry will likely be sad not being able to participate in the same way as his older brother and other family members on Saturday. Nevertheless, Harry’s devotion to his grandfather couldn’t have been clearer in his recent tribute.

“To me, like so many of you who have lost a love one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: a master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’till the end”, he declared.