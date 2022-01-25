We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry reportedly earned an usual childhood nickname from Princess Diana after extraordinary remarks to Prince William about his royal future.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have told his older brother that he’d become King if the Duke of Cambridge didn’t want the “job”.

As a result, it’s claimed their mother the Princess of Wales gave Prince Harry a childhood nickname reflecting a kingly role.

This royal news comes as the special sign the Queen could attend another royal wedding in the not-too-distant future was revealed .

The Royal Family are well-known for their childhood nicknames, from the Queen’s moniker Lilibet, chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their first daughter, to Prince George’s surprising nickname for himself. And it seems that Harry himself was once given a rather surprising nickname by his late mother Princess Diana.

According to The Mirror, royal expert Robert Jobson divulged during the Channel 5 documentary, William & Harry: Princes at War?, that Princess Diana awarded her youngest son the nickname GTK – standing for Good King Harry. This supposedly arose out of Diana’s so-called belief that Harry would take on the responsibilities of becoming the monarch better than his big brother.

Robert claimed, “She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he’d probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William.”

And it seems that when it comes to the inspiration for this nickname, Diana’s opinion about Harry being “better equipped” came as he often told William he’d take on the role.

Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman is understood to have disclosed that he and Diana once talked about their respective children during a lunch meeting. It was here that she is said to have revealed Harry’s childhood outburst after William said he didn’t want to be king.

Jeremy alleged, “We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it’.”

In the preceding years, neither brother has publicly confirmed if these remarks were made. Though reports have suggested William waited for a “controlled moment” to tell his eldest son Prince George of the destiny they both share. The Duke of Cambridge has also previously admitted he isn’t actively looking forward to ascending to the throne.

Speaking during an interview with the BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell back in 2016, William declared, “I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don’t want that.”

Though William, who is second in the line of succession, did share that he takes his responsibilities “very seriously” indeed.

Whilst he prepares for his momentous future role, Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in their new LA home and “stepped back” as senior royals. Despite the claims that he used to once offer to take on William’s role, over the years, it seems that Harry has become all-too aware of the pressures of being a working member of The Firm.

Despite Prince Harry’s reported childhood nickname, he and Meghan now very much enjoy having privacy away from the royal spotlight with their two children.