Prince Harry’s down-to-earth nickname at his new workplace revealed

Prince Harry has recently been announced as the Chief Impact Officer at US start-up BetterUp Inc and it seems he has a pretty down-to-earth nickname at his new workplace.

Prince Harry has a new job at a US start-up firm, almost 12 months after he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family. The couple have since confirmed they are not returning as working royals. Meghan and Harry, who could be king, have now settled in their new LA home.

They have recently announced they are expecting baby number two and it seems to be a very busy time for the couple, with Harry now Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp Inc.

Now Alexi Robichaux, CEO of the coaching and mental health firm has revealed what the Duke of Sussex’s new colleagues call him at work.

Speaking to BBC News, Alexi revealed that although Prince Harry is sixth in the line of succession, he isn’t referred to by his title. Alexi shared that instead, he “likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry”.

And it seems his new colleagues have already had time to get to know Harry, as Alexi disclosed that the Duke of Sussex has actually been working for BetterUp for several months now.

“He’s been in the role for a couple of months and we’re really excited to share the news with the world”, Alexi said, adding that, “He’s focusing on a few areas.”

This includes “helping to change the global dialogue around mental health to be focused on strength building and mental fitness.”

Alexi continued: “The most impressive thing has been his focus singularly on how can he be of service, how can he advance his vision and his mission and how can we make a positive impact on the world together.

“He’s got an incredible attitude and he is filled with energy and enthusiasm.”