The Queen is reportedly ‘anxious’ ahead of Prince Harry’s ‘most shocking bombshell yet’.

The Queen is said to be preparing herself for another turbulent year ahead of Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all memoir which is due to be published this year.

Her Majesty has had a sombre start to 2022 with the death of three of her closest friends and is expected to face another setback from her grandson Prince Harry.

The Queen is bracing herself for Prince Harry’s ‘most shocking bombshell yet’ but the wait for his memoir to drop is said to be making her ‘anxious’.

Her Majesty hasn’t had the best start to 2022, after she mourned the death of another close friend for the third time in a month.

And with the first-year anniversary of Prince Philip’s death due in the spring, her stress levels are set to rise with her grandson the Duke of Sussex and his impending tell-all book that is expected to shed some light on his royal childhood.

When the news broke that Prince Harry was releasing a book, there were reports of ‘despair’ among the royal family over what would be revealed and as the release nears, tensions are said to be mounting.

It is still not known when the book will be released other than in 2022 but there are expected to be some teasers dropped in the months leading up to the book going on sale.

And Prince Harry has reportedly been warned about the risk of losing public support.

Speaking about the Queen being ‘anxious’ ahead of Prince Harry ‘most shocking bombshell yet’, royal expert Katie Nicholl, told Closer Magazine, “The book will no doubt be full of more intimate and shocking revelations – Harry wouldn’t have got a multi-million-pound advance without promising some juicy details.

“And in the build-up to that, I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a carefully thought out publicity drive, which will see them drip-feed teasers in the months building up to the release. There’ll be more shocking claims to come, perhaps their biggest yet!”

She added, “I’m sure the Queen has a lot of anxiety over that and the royals will be braced for more bombshells.”

The Sussexes have had tensions with the royal family over the last few years and Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was only the start of the fallout being made public.

Harry promised it would be a “truthful and wholly accurate” account of his life when he announced the book last year.

In a statement confirming the book, the Duke said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

And you can understand why the Queen would be ‘anxious’ ahead of Prince Harry ‘bombshell’, as its publisher Penguin Random House also teased it as a “courageous” read.

It said, “Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, on that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

The book may see Prince Harry go into more detail about topics both he and Meghan raised in the interview with Oprah, claims over how dark Archie’s skin would be, the strained relationship with his father Prince Charles who had ‘stopped talking his calls’ and

The Queen does have something good to look forward to with the celebration of her Platinum Jubilee in which she has teamed up with Mary Berry for a special reason.