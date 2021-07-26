We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baby Lilibet’s name has not been added to the official line of succession list and a royal expert has claimed this could be a deliberate move to "make a point".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten- Windsor on the 4th of June.

Lilibet is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in the line of succession, however, she has yet to be added to the official succession list on the royal website.

Despite being born seven weeks ago, Lilibet’s name, which has a touching connection to the Queen, has yet to be added to the list of royals in line to the throne. Her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is seventh in the line and according to OK! he was added just 15 days after his birth.

The Sun has also reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were added even quicker, with Prince Louis’ name being added to the list just 12 days after his birth.

Speaking on the Royal Rota podcast, ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship suggested that The Firm may have intentionally left Lilibet off of the list.

“You have to ask what has taken them so long. All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number,” he said.

“They did it for Archie, clearly, they did it for Louis when he was born. So where’s Lilibet?

“It does feel like to me, maybe they are making a point.”

Currently, the eighth spot is taken by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

This follows continued tensions between the Sussex’ and the royal family since they stepped down as senior royals and moved to LA.

The rift is likely to continue as the couple’s belongings have now been removed from Frogmore cottage and the Queen has expressed concern after the announcement of four ‘wholly truthful’ books by Prince Harry, in a £29 million deal.