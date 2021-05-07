We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis has taken up a fun childhood hobby and proud mum Kate Middleton has revealed that even she can’t “keep up” with her energetic 3-year-old.

Prince Louis celebrated his third birthday on April 23rd, just weeks before his sister Princess Charlotte turned 6 this month. The youngest Cambridge is fifth in the royal line of succession, behind Charlotte and their brother Prince George and he’s growing up fast. As one of the Queen’s ten great-grandchildren, Louis is a much-loved member of the Royal Family and royal fans are always delighted to get new insights into the little prince’s life.

This week was one of these exciting occasions as Kate revealed Louis’ cute hobby and shared that even she can’t keep pace with him.

In honor of the publication of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new YouTube channel shared Kate’s call with 4-year-old Mila, which took place last autumn.

To protect Mila, who was undergoing chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the family had to isolate from Mila’s father, Scott, and big sister, Jodi during lockdown.

Mila appeared in the image “Shielding Mila” and impressed Kate with her knowledge of her children’s names. It was when she reached Louis’ name that Kate gave a fascinating new insight into her little boy.

“Louis has got so big now, he’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick, I can’t keep up with him,” Kate said.

Mila happily responded that she also liked to go on her scooter, though her favourite thing to do was walking her dog, Mr Cole.

Louis’ love for his scooter is a wonderful revelation and given he appeared with an adorable red bike in Kate and William’s birthday tribute for him, it seems that’s not his only treasured possession with wheels.

Whilst in Kate and William’s 10th wedding anniversary video, the mum-of-three chased Louis around a garden, thought to be the one at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

It was heart-warming to hear more about her son’s energetic approach to life during her chat with Mila.

This call with Mila was the first to be shared from a series of calls that Kate made a number of the 100 finalists of the Hold Still project.

This saw people share their experiences of life during the first UK lockdown through photographs.