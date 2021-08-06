We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been revealed to be making more money since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have almost doubled their income since the Sussexes stepped back as senior working royals.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the UK to set up a life for themselves in LA, it was feared that their departure would affect the cash flow of the royals.

But latest figures show that them stepping back as senior royals has actually helped the Cambridges earn more money the Royal Foundation – a charity once headed up by both the Sussexes and the Cambridge’s.

According to figures obtained by the Daily Mail, the charity, now called the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, raised an impressive £11.78 million last year.

This is almost double the £6.68 million raised in 2019 – before Harry and Meghan stepped back from the joint venture seven months before Megxit was announced.

Since Prince William and Kate took over the charity, the mission statement has been updated to reflect the couple’s priorities. Its official website, ‘Driven by a desire to make a difference together, The Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Our programmes currently revolve around main themes of work; mental health, early years, wildlife conservation, and emergency responders.’

But Harry and Meghan have been earning their own cash since they went solo, having landed a podcast deal with Spotify, a mental health docuseries with Apple+TV called The Me You Can’t See, and Harry recently confirmed his book deal with Penguin Random House.

But the Queen is said to be most worried about Duchess Camilla ahead of its release in 2022, as the book is expected to reveal even more ‘secrets’ about the royal family.

Only time will tell if the memoir will impact Kate and William’s future earnings…